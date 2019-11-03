Fifth seed Sitthikom Thammasin of Thailand upset top seed Shi Yuqi of China today to claim the men's singles crown at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Macau Open.

Thammasin came from behind to register a 12-21, 21-14, 21-7 win in the final of the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament at the Tap Seac Multi-sports Pavilion.

Victory secures the 24-year-old his first BWF World Tour title of the year.

In the women's singles final, Canada's Michelle Li secured the successful defence of her title by beating third-seeded Chinese Han Yue 21-18, 21-8.

It was the perfect birthday present for Li, who turned 28 today.

Han had to settle for second place for the second year running, having also lost to Li in the 2018 final.

Two of the three doubles gold medals went to top-seeded Chinese pairings, with Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen defeating compatriots Huang Kai Xiang and Liu Cheng 21-8, 18-21, 22-20 in the men's final.

Du Yue and Li Yin Hui overcame Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 21-16, 10-21, 21-12 in the women's final.

The mixed doubles final saw top-seeded Thais Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai beat Chinese Taipei's Wang Chi-Lin and Cheng Chi Ya 21-11, 21-8.