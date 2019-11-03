Top seeds Adrian Heidrich and Mirco Gerson triumphed at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Beach World Tour in Qinzhou.

The Swiss duo defeated Martin Ermacora and Moritz Pristauz of Austria 21-13, 21-16 to claim gold in the men's competition of this 3-star FIVB World Tour event at Maowei Sea Gold Beach.

They claimed $10,000 (£7,500/€9,000) in prize money for their efforts.

Bronze medals went to Valeriy Samoday and Igor Velichko of Russia, 16-21, 22-20, 15-8 winners against compatriots Ruslan Bykanov and Alexander Likholetov.

Karla Borger and Julia Sude of Germany were the victors in the women's competition ©FIVB

Karla Borger and Julia Sude topped the podium in the women's event, also receiving $10,000.

The German pair defeated Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat of the United States 21-16, 21-19.

Completing the podium was Wang Xinxin and Xue Chen of China.

They beat Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy of Australia 23-21, 22-24, 15-12.