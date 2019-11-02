United States defeated The Netherlands in the first game of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12.
The US eased past the Dutch side 9-0 at the Estadio de Béisbol Charros de Jalisco in Mexican city Guadalajara.
Drew Waters achieved a home run in the first pitch of the game, while Bobby Dalbec hit a grand slam in the fifth.
"Drew’s homer set the tone for us," said US manager Scott Brosius.
"He led us in the right direction."
In the remaining Group A game, Mexico delighted the home crowd by defeating Dominican Republic 6-1.
HIGHLIGHTS: 🇲🇽 Mexico v Dominican Republic 🇩🇴 - WBSC Premier12 2019#Premier12 #NovenaMéxico #DOMp12 pic.twitter.com/JbA8EH3UBn— WBSC ⚾ #Premier12 (@Premier12) November 3, 2019
A clutch grand slam by Esteban Quiroz in the third inning and back-to-back homers by Efrén Navarro and Matt Clark in the sixth contributed to the Mexican victory.
A storm delayed the start of the game more than an hour and it was called off after six innings, when the bad weather started again.
"Start with a win is always very important, especially in a short tournament like this," said Mexican skipper Juan Gabriel Castro.
"The guys were very happy in the clubhouse for the victory."
Group A is due to continue tomorrow at the same venue, with Dominican Republic taking on The Netherlands and the US coming up against Mexico.