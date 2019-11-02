Hosts Australia will be hunting two gold medals on the final day of the World Singles Champion of Champions after Lee Schraner and Kylie Whitehead tasted victory in their respective men’s and women’s semi-finals in Adelaide.

Schraner beat England’s Louis Ridout 9-3, 11-3, while Whitehead defeated Norfolk Island’s Shae Wilson 12-4, 3-8, 7-0 at Adelaide Bowling Club.

Awaiting Schraner in the final is Hong Kong’s Tony Cheung, who overcame Scotland’s Mark O’Hagan 10-4, 10-8.

Standing between Whitehead and glory is New Zealand’s Debbie White, a 9-3, 4-14, 5-0 winner over England’s Sophie Tolchard.

"It’s a dream come true," Whitehead said.

"It’s not every day you get to play for a world title.

"Win or lose, I’m just really looking forward to the opportunity."

The finals are due to take place tomorrow ©World Bowls

Earlier in the day, the elimination rounds were held.

In the men’s elimination round, Ridout beat Charlie Herbert of the United States 11-2, 9-6 and Cheung defeated South Africa’s Wayne Rittmuller 4-11, 11-6, 5-0.

There were victories for Wilson, 12-3, 9-4 against Laura Daniels of Wales, and Tolchard, 10-1, 8-10, 4-1 against South Africa’s Esmé Kruger, in the women's elimination round.

Both finals are due to take place tomorrow.