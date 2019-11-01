Top seeds Shi Yuqi of China and Michelle Li of Canada have progressed to the semi-finals of the respective men's and women's singles events, after winning their last-eight matches at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Macau Open.
Shi, the 2018 world silver medallist, beat fellow Chinese Zhao Jun Peng 21-16, 21-17 on day four of the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament at the Tap Seac Multi-sports Pavilion.
It sets up a penultimate-round encounter with third-seeded Thai Kantaphon Wangcharoen, who defeated compatriot Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-19, 21-19.
The other semi-final in the men's singles event pits fifth seed Sitthikom Thammasin of Thailand against unseeded Sun Fei Xiang of China.
Thammasin overcame Japan's Kodai Naraoka 21-13, 21-18, while Sun claimed a 21-10, 21-17 win over Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo.
In the women's singles, Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Li advanced to the last four by beating sixth seed Cai Yan Yan of China 21-14, 21-18.
Standing between her and a place in the final is eighth-seeded South Korean Kim Ga Eun, who came from behind to defeat Indonesia's Ruselli Hartawan 21-23, 21-9, 21-16.
Also through to the semi-finals is third-seeded Chinese Han Yue after she overcame fifth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand 21-13, 21-19.
Next up for her is unseeded Japanese Natsuki Nidaira, a 21-11, 23-21 victor at the expense of China's Zhang Yi Man.
Action continues with the semi-finals tomorrow.