Top seeds Shi Yuqi of China and Michelle Li of Canada have progressed to the semi-finals of the respective men's and women's singles events, after winning their last-eight matches at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Macau Open.

Shi, the 2018 world silver medallist, beat fellow Chinese Zhao Jun Peng 21-16, 21-17 on day four of the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament at the Tap Seac Multi-sports Pavilion.

It sets up a penultimate-round encounter with third-seeded Thai Kantaphon Wangcharoen, who defeated compatriot Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-19, 21-19.

The other semi-final in the men's singles event pits fifth seed Sitthikom Thammasin of Thailand against unseeded Sun Fei Xiang of China.

Thammasin overcame Japan's Kodai Naraoka 21-13, 21-18, while Sun claimed a 21-10, 21-17 win over Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo.

Top seed Michelle Li is through to the semi-finals of the women's singles event ©Getty Images

In the women's singles, Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Li advanced to the last four by beating sixth seed Cai Yan Yan of China 21-14, 21-18.

Standing between her and a place in the final is eighth-seeded South Korean Kim Ga Eun, who came from behind to defeat Indonesia's Ruselli Hartawan 21-23, 21-9, 21-16.

Also through to the semi-finals is third-seeded Chinese Han Yue after she overcame fifth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand 21-13, 21-19.

Next up for her is unseeded Japanese Natsuki Nidaira, a 21-11, 23-21 victor at the expense of China's Zhang Yi Man.

Action continues with the semi-finals tomorrow.