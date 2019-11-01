Final preparations are underway at Yokohama International Stadium, as England and South Africa stir themselves for tomorrow's Rugby World Cup final in Japan.

It's the ninth edition of the tournament, hosted in Asia for the first time, and has been considered a huge success.

From the quality of venues to the host nation's epic run to the quarter-finals, the sport has captured the imagination of locals, with record-breaking social media and broadcasting numbers.

The final pits England coach Eddie Jones against South Africa's Rassie Erasmus, who is stepping down after the game.

Appointed England coach in 2015, Jones also took Australia to the final in 2003 - where ironically they lost to England 20-17.

Jones is trying hard to keep the pressure off his men.

"We've had four years to prepare for this game," he said.

"That's why the players can be relaxed, because we know we've done the work.

"South Africa aren't going to give us the game, they are going to come hard.

"We've got to meet their physicality, but we are looking forward to that and being able to impose our game on them."

It's a final farewell for South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus ©Getty Images

It's a third World Cup final for South Africa, and a repeat of the 2007 final, where the Springboks edged a turgid match 15-6.

South Africa have a 100 per cent record in finals, having beaten New Zealand 15-12 in 1995.

England's record isn’t quite so impressive, with two defeats in three finals, but they will be in confident mood having disposed of New Zealand 19-7 in the semi-finals.

South Africa’s 19-16 semi-final victory over Wales was dominated by the boot, but they will have extra incentive as versatile forward Siya Kolisi becomes the first black Springbok captain, on his 50th appearance.

"I'm very happy that I have reached 50 - not a lot of Springboks have achieved that - but the most important thing is that I do my bit for the team and everything else will fall into place," Kolisi said.

"It's not just another game; it’s the World Cup final.

"Not many people get this opportunity and we know that as a team - so the emotions are high.

"We've just got to channel those emotions in the right way."