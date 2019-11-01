The Netherlands are through to the final of the men's ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in United Arab Emirates.

An outstanding bowling and fielding effort saw them defend 158-4, with their semi-final opponents Ireland falling short on 137-9.

All semi-finalists have qualified for the T20 World Cup in Australia next year, with Papua New Guinea playing Namibia later, along with Scotland and Oman who finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

But there was still plenty to play for at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with a spot in tomorrow's final up for grabs.

A number of The Netherlands' top-order contributed to their solid total, with Ben Cooper's 37 and an unbeaten 43 from Ryan ten Doeschate doing most of the damage.

The Netherlands celebrate the crucial wicket of Gareth Delany ©ICC

Ireland's openers built a good platform, as Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien put on 52 for the first wicket.

However, the rest of the team failed to deliver, with only Gareth Delany offering any stern middle-order resistance.

George Dockrell fired a few lusty blows in the final overs but Ireland fell 21 runs short.

The final and third-place playoff take place tomorrow.

More follows.