Organisers of this month's World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai have unveiled a promotional video for the event.

Available in Arabic and English, the video invites people to attend the Championships with a tagline of "Dubai Welcomes You".

It features panoramic shots of Dubai, including its skyline and notable landmarks.

The video also shows footage from previous editions of the World Para Athletics Championships.

The 2017 event in London features heavily, while Para-athletes from the United Arab Emirates are also shown.

ONLY 6️⃣ MORE DAYS TO GO!

Don't miss our World Championships from 7-15 November, in Dubai! 😍



We'll be live streaming all the events on our website: https://t.co/UDbIWfHvqH 📲💻#ParaAthletics #Dubai2019 pic.twitter.com/kt1HFmbEek — Para Athletics (@ParaAthletics) November 1, 2019

Organisers of the Championships have claimed Dubai is ready to host the eight-day event.

More than 1,400 athletes from 122 countries are set to compete at the Championships, the biggest qualifying event for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Action at the Dubai Club for People of Determination runs from November 7 to 15.