Nigeria will become the first African team to compete at the Pacific-Asia Curling Championship, at the week-long tournament in Shenzhen.

The Nigerian side are one of 10 teams participating in the men's event, which begins tomorrow and concludes next Saturday (November 9).

Never before has an African team entered the competition, usually reserved for teams from the Pacific-Asia region.

Nigeria's first opponents will be Kazakhstan tomorrow.

Defending champions Japan, last year's silver medallists China, Australia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, South Korea, New Zealand and Qatar are the other teams in the men's event.

South Korea will aim to defend their title in the women's competition, but are fielding a different rink to the one which claimed gold on home soil in Gangneung in 2018.

Nigeria will make an historic appearance in the men's tournament ©WCF

Chi Un-gim will spearhead the South Korean team's pursuit to retain the crown at this year's tournament.

Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Japan, Kazakhstan and Qatar will also feature in the eight-team event.

The top four teams in both the men's and women's competitions qualify for the semi-finals.

The women's semi-finals are due to be held on Thursday (November 7) and Friday (November 8).

Both men's semi-finals will take place on Friday.

The two finals are scheduled for the following day.

The women’s gold and silver medal-winning teams qualify directly for the 2020 World Women's Curling Championship, while only the winners of the men's event will earn a World Championship place.