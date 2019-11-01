USA Weightlifting has welcomed the Canadian Weightlifting Federation (CWF) to its headquarters in Colorado Springs for two days of discussions around best practice in the sport.

The CWF leadership - from Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta - spent two days discussing the turnaround of USA Weightlifting, along with what can be learned and applied in Canada across membership, coaching education, high performance, outreach and marketing, social media and communications.

Also on the table are ways in which the two parties could share knowledge and resources on an ongoing basis across borders, to enhance the experience of weightlifters in both federations.

Since being appointed chief executive of USA Weightlifting in April 2016, Phil Andrews has overseen a resurgence of the sport in the United States and abroad.

USA Weightlifting chief executive Phil Andrews, pictured here with IWF President Tamás Aján, has overseen a resurgence of the sport in the United States and abroad ©USA Weightlifting/Twitter

He has also restructured the operations and governance of USA Weightlifting, and supported significant reform internationally, especially in the area of anti-doping.

Last month, Andrews claimed he believes athletics could learn from weightlifting following the recent scandal involving Alberto Salazar.

Weightlifting has faced its challenges in recent times and was threatened with omission from the Olympic Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) if it did not address doping issues in the sport.

The sport has made progress since its crisis, which eased considerably in March when the IOC Executive Board ruled the sport would feature on the Paris 2024 programme.