Australia's Lee Schraner and Kylie Whitehead have progressed straight through to the semi-finals of the World Singles Champion of Champions, after topping their sections at Adelaide Bowling Club.

Schraner beat Norfolk Island's Haydn Evans 9-2, 11-8 today to finish at the summit of men's section two with 36 points.

Whitehead, meanwhile, defeated Canada’' Shirley Fitzpatrick-Wong 11-4, 10-1 and Botswana's Boikhutso Mooketsi 11-5, 12-6 to move onto an unrivalled 24 points in women's section one.

Scotland's Mark O’Hagan, who overcame New Zealand's Taylor Horn 9-5, 6-6 and Namibia's Cabous Olivier 5-12, 12-8, 4-0 today, finished top of men's section one with 30 points.

First place in women's section two went to New Zealand's Debbie White with 24 points, following wins today against Scotland's Laura Welsh - 4-9, 15-2, 3-1 - and Malaysia's Nur Fidrah Noh - 9-5, 8-7.

The line-up for the finals will be confirmed tomorrow ©World Bowls

The first-place finisher in each section has progressed straight through to the semi-finals, while the second- and third-ranked bowlers have been randomly drawn to play-off for the remaining two places in the semi-finals.

The men's elimination round pits Hong Kong's Tony Cheung against South African Wayne Rittmuller for the right to face O'Hagan, and England's Louis Ridout against the United States' Charlie Herbert, with the winner meeting Schraner.

Wales' Laura Daniels and Norfolk Island's Shae Wilson will battle it out for the chance to play Whitehead in the women's semi-finals, while England's Sophie Tolchard and South Africa's Esmé Kruger will be looking to secure a clash with White.

The elimination rounds and semi-finals take place tomorrow.

They will be followed by the finals on Sunday (November 3).