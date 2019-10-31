International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons has claimed Tokyo 2020 will help change the face of the Paralympic Movement around the world, while confirming the marathon races will remain in Tokyo.

Parsons was speaking at a joint executive meeting with Tokyo 2020 today, which took place during the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) three-day Coordination Commission visit.

Parsons, who is a member of the Coordination Commission, said it was unlikely the races would move, after the IOC decision to take the Olympic marathon and race walk events to Sapporo.

He said this is due to the events taking place in September when the temperature in Tokyo is cooler.

The Brazilian gave a positive assessment of Tokyo 2020's preparations for the Paralympic Games.

Parsons claimed Tokyo 2020's integrated approach for the Olympic and Paralympic Games was bearing fruit.

He suggested the strong work of organisers will help the IPC to ensure the Games can be a catalyst for change in society.

"It is the second time Tokyo has hosted the Paralympic Games, but the first time you have done it in an integrated way," Parsons said.

"It is good to see that this integrated approach is benefiting the Paralympic Games.

"The level of promotion is the same for the Olympics and Paralympics.

"The first wave of ticket sales had unprecedented interest from the Japanese population, which is to be celebrated.

"We know Tokyo 2020 will change the face of the Paralympic Movement around the world."

"As President [Thomas] Bach mentioned, the Games have never had an organising committee this well prepared at this stage," Parsons added.

"We will broadcast to more countries than ever before, as well as broadcasting more sports.

"The delivery of the Games will be of the highest quality, no doubt.

"This will help us to deliver some of the new elements the IPC want to take a lead on, such as the wider human rights agenda, as we want the Paralympic Games to be a catalyst for change and alter the way society views people with a disability.

"We are absolutely sure Tokyo 2020 will provide this platform."

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori vowed to continue the organisation's efforts to promote and deliver a successful Paralympic Games.

He added his congratulations to the IPC, following their 30th anniversary celebrations last week.

"You have made fantastic progress around the world in growing Para-sport," Mori said.

"You are making a difference to upgrading the environment to ensure people can live comfortably.

"There are less than 300 days to go and we will continue to enhance our efforts to deliver a successful Games."

The Paralympic Games will take place from August 25 to September 6 next year.