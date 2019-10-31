South Korea's Son Wan-ho crashed out of the men's singles event at the Badminton World Federation Macau Open after he was defeated by China's Sun Feixiang.

Sun, the 2016 world junior champion, beat Son 21-10, 21-17 to reach the quarter-finals at the Tap Seac Multi-sports Pavilion.

The Chinese player's opponent in the last eight of the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament will be Indonesian Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, a 21-12, 17-21, 21-16 winner over Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei.

Top seed Shi Yuqi of China, silver medallist at last year's World Championships, safely progressed to the quarter-finals by defeating compatriot Ren Pengbo 21-19, 21-18.

Shi will take on another team mate in Zhao Junpeng, who beat Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand 21-10, 21-8.

Canada's Michelle Li battled through to the quarter-finals of the women's singles ©Getty Images

In the women's singles, top seed and 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Michelle Li of Canada was among those to qualify for the last eight.

Li was pushed all the way by Leung Yuet Yee of Hong Kong before recording a battling 21-17, 28-30, 21-12 win.

The Canadian player will go up against sixth seed Cai Yanyan of China for a place in the semi-finals.

Third seed Han Yue of China is also through following a 21-4, 21-14 victory over Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu-Po.

Action continues with the quarter-finals tomorrow.