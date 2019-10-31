Hannah Roberts topped the leaderboard in qualifying for the International Cycling Union BMX Freestyle Park World Cup, as the International Festival of Extreme Sports (FISE) World Series began in Chengdu.

Roberts led an American one-two at the top of the standings in the Chinese city, with compatriot Perris Benagas in second place.

She scored 86.40 points for first position, with Benagas claiming second on 83.60 points.

Roberts is aiming to build on her success at the inaugural World Urban Games.

In September, the American clinched women's BMX freestyle gold with 93.000 points in Budapest.

Britain's Charlotte Worthington was the best of the rest with 79.20 points, as 19-year-old German Lara-Marie Lessmann qualified in fourth on 77.80 points.

The top 24 progressed to the semi-finals on Saturday (November 2), with the final scheduled for the following day.

Tomorrow will see the men's qualification event for the BMX Freestyle Park World Cup, as well as women's qualifying for the Roller Freestyle Park World Cup event.

The FISE World Series concludes on Sunday (November 3).