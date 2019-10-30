Egypt's teenager Hania El Hammamy claimed the biggest win of her career to date as she completed a stunning comeback from two games down to upset France's Camille Serme at the foot of the iconic Great Pyramid of Giza in the quarter-final of the Professional Squash Association Women’s World Championship.

The 19-year-old, winner of the World Junior Championships in August, was appearing at this level for the first time in her career and initially found it difficult against the intensity of her opponent, with Serme stepping up the court and attacking at the front of the court to go two games ahead.

But the world number four lost her attacking game in the third and El Hammamy came out firing on all cylinders, giving it everything and taking that game and the fourth to draw level.

Serme then went 5-1 down in the decider, but fought back from the brink to level at 9-9.

A stroke then put El Hammamy match ball up, and she followed that up with a perfect forehand drive in the next rally to book her spot in the last four.

"I’m over the moon, I can’t believe that I was 2-0 down, I thought I’d lost but I wanted to keep fighting and enjoy it," El Hammamy said.

"I’m playing in the quarters, which is an achievement for me, and I wanted to keep fighting, even if I lost.

"I think when I never gave up, that was the key, and I played the best squash I had in the last three games."

Nour El Sherbini is chasing a sixth PSA Women’s World Championship, despite a difficult build-up due to injury ©PSA

Defending champion Nour El Sherbini is set to be El Hammamy’s semi-final opponent after she moved to within one win of a sixth World Championship title decider courtesy of an 11-7, 11-9, 13-11 victory over New Zealand’s Joelle King.

It means all four semi-final spots will be taken up by Egyptian players with Raneem El Welily due to meet Nouran Gohar in the first match tomorrow.

El Sherbini is appearing at her first tournament of the season after a knee injury forced her to pull out of several tournaments.

But the three-time world champion has dominated her opponent’s so far in Cairo, claiming four successive victories without dropping a game.

"I’m back into the semis in my first tournament back," El Sherbini, who celebrates her 24th birthday on the day of the final on Friday (November 1), said.

"I don’t want to put any pressure on myself, I just want to enjoy my squash and the atmosphere and the crowd gives me the support and I’m going to take it as an advantage.

"It’s really good that we have a tournament here in Egypt, so that young juniors can come and watch, and hopefully they can learn and we can see them in the future."