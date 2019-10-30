Next month's World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai is to be broadcast in Australia on the Seven Network, it has been announced.

It will be the first time viewers in Australia will have the opportunity to screen and stream live action and highlights daily from the event.

It will be the most comprehensive broadcast and stream in Australia of a Para-sport event outside of the Paralympic Games, Paralympics Australia have claimed.

It follows Seven’s successful broadcast of the 2019 World Para-Swimming Championships from London last month.

Similar to the coverage of the World Para-Swimming Championships, Seven will stream heats and finals live from Dubai on 7plus from November 8 until 16.

They will broadcast a 30-minute highlight package on 7TWO.

Australia are set to be represented by 35 athletes at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai ©Paralympics Australia

Australia is set to be represented by 35 athletes in Dubai, including 10 world champions.

"We are so proud of our wonderful partnership with the Seven Network," Lynne Anderson, the chief executive of Paralympics Australia, said.

"Delivering coverage of our two largest Australian Paralympic sporting teams at their World Championships this year, in addition to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games next year, is part of our shared strategy with Seven to strengthen support of the Paralympic movement across Australia.

"This announcement is a huge win for our Australian Para-athletics team, but most excitingly, it further cements Seven’s reputation as a world leader in Paralympic sport broadcasting.

"We were thrilled to see that there was a real appetite from Australian audiences for Para-sport during the World Para-swimming Championships, and we’re grateful that Seven sees the value of international Para-sport on TV screens in the lead up to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games next year.

"As the home of the Paralympics, Seven will do another fantastic job to cover the stories of our athletes from Dubai and we’re so excited that Australia can now get a taste of what’s to come on the track and field at Tokyo 2020."