Nominations for the Americas Paralympic Committee (APC) "Athlete of the Month" award for September have been announced, with world and regional champions from four countries in the mix.

All of the nominees delivered world-class performances last month, making the competition incredibly difficult to judge.

Swimmer Carlos Serrano took a hat-trick of titles at the London World Championships in men's 100 metres backstroke SB7, 100m freestyle S7 and 200m individual medley SM7.

The Colombian also came home with a silver in the 50m butterfly S7.

Diego Lopez Diaz of Mexico was another powerhouse in the pool.

He completely dominated the S3 class in London, winning the men’s 50m and 200m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 150 individual medley SB3.

Stefania Ferrando surprised many at the America Regional Championships in Sao Paulo ©APC

London was also a happy hunting ground for Leanne Smith.

The American won three golds, in the women’s 150m individual medley SM4, 50m breaststroke SB3 and 100m freestyle S3.

She also added a silver to her medal haul, in the 50m backstroke S3.

American Shawn Morelli was another champion, this time on the bike.

She won gold in the women’s road race C4 and took silver in Road World Championships time trial in Emmen, The Netherlands.

One of the major surprises of the month was the performance of Stefania Ferrando in boccia at the America Regional Championships in Sao Paulo.

The Argentinean defeated home favourites Evani Soares da Silva Colado and Evelyn de Oliveira to take gold in the individual BC3.

The public are invited to vote for their winner via the Americas Paralympic Committee homepage until Tuesday November 5.