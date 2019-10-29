The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) have once again been rejected for observer status by the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF).

It opens the possibility of the he international governing body for amateur mixed martial arts taking legal action against GAISF, the umbrella organisation for the world's sports federations.

IMMAF had threatened legal action against GAISF after its application for recognition from the umbrella body was rejected earlier this year.

In a statement released in May, chief executive Densign White warned the organisation would take GAISF to court "unless this issue is resolved in a timely manner".

IMMAF have been trying for more than two years now to join GAISF.

An application by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation to join GAISF has been rejected again ©IMMAF

The sport's Olympic ambitions cannot move forward until IMMAF is recognised by GAISF.

White had claimed that had IMMAF be recognised by GAISF it would automatically be given signatory status by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) - another important step on the road to receiving International Olympic Committee recognition.

The IMMAF is taking legal action against WADA after the rejected its application to become a code signatory.

IMMAF officials argue its application was turned down because it is not recognised by GAISF.

White's anger will probably only be increased by the fact that the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) and the International Rafting Federation (IRF) were officially granted observer status by the GAISF Council, who held meeting during the International Federations (IF) Forum currently taking place here.

Practical shooting is a set of shooting sports where competitors must unite the three fundamental principles of precision, power and speed, aiming to score as many points as possible in the shortest amount of time.

IFMP is attending the 3rd International Forum for Sports Integrity being hosted at the #Olympic House by the #IOC - #MatchPoker is a sport! #IFSI pic.twitter.com/1UgOCWIbVW — IFMatchPoker (@IFPoker) October 28, 2019

The IRF is recognised as the world governing body for rafting sport and is responsible for governing international rafting competition at all levels.

As well as accepting the IPSC and the IRF, the Council also approved applications for the six existing observers to renew their status, with clear guidelines and expectations for each of the International Federations in question.

The six observers extended are the World Dodgeball Association, the Federation for International FootGolf, the International Union of Kettlebell Lifting, the International Federation of Match Poker, the International Pole Sports Federation and the International Table Soccer Federation.

White told insidethegames the IMMAF would not be commenting until they had received formal notification from GAISF of the decision.