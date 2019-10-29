The Netherlands qualified for the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup, after a thumping win over hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the semi-final qualifier playoff.

It was imperative the UAE started well at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, but the Europeans bowled excellently to reduce them to just nine runs for the loss of five wickets.

A rearguard action from Waheed Ahmed, Mohammad Boota and captain Ahmed Raza got the total up to 80-9, but it was never going to be enough.

Brandon Glover was the pick of the bowlers for The Netherlands, taking 4 for 12.

The batsmen quickly got into their rhythm and Ben Cooper’s unbeaten 41 saw them through to 81-2 in just over 15 overs.

They will now meet Ireland in the semi-finals on Friday (November 1).

In the other half of the draw, there was another convincing victory, with Namibia’s bowlers inspiring the win over Oman – also booking a place at the T20 World Cup next year in Australia.

Batting first, Namibia posted a solid 161-7.

A crucial 59 from JJ Smit and 45 from Greg Williams were the bedrock of the innings, while Bilal Khan was outstanding with the ball, taking 4 for 19.

Namibia's fielding outfit were outstanding against Oman ©ICC

At 58-1, Oman were in a good position, with opener Khawar Ali rotating the strike well.

But when he was stumped, the Oman collapse was swift.

Three wickets each for Bernard Scholtz and Gerhard Erasmus did the bulk of the damage, leaving Oman all out for 107.

Namibia now play Papua New Guinea in Saturday’s other semi-final.

The UAE still have a chance to qualify for the big show, against Scotland in the fifth place semi-final playoff tomorrow.

Hong Kong face Oman in the other tie.