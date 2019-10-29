The International Orienteering Federation World Cup final in Guangzhou, China, concluded with two exciting individual sprints and a surprise in the women's event.

Belgian Yannick Michiels came out on top in the men's competition, clocking a time of 15 min 18sec across the 4,000 metre course.

In second place was Maxime Rauturier of France just two seconds behind, with Li ZhuoYe of China rounding out the podium a further three seconds back.

ZhuoYe will be particularly disappointed, as he led the way for much of the race.

Gustav Bergman of Sweden had already claimed the overall men's title after triumphing in the middle distance race.

"I was focused on doing well in the later part of the season," Michiels said.

"Now I can look forward with more confidence to next year's World Championships in Denmark."

Yannick Michiels won the last race of the World Cup season ©Peter Wagemans

In the women's event, Tove Alexandersson fell just short of a remarkable achievement.

The Swede had already clinched the women's World Cup title earlier in the year and was on track to win every race this season.

However, she fell well short in the last race of the year, coming in a disappointing eighth after a major mistake early on, missing the chance to become the first orienteer to win all competitions during a World Cup season.

Instead, it was a sensational first-ever World Cup victory for China.

Shuangyan Hao finished first in a time of 13:18, ahead of Simona Aebersold of Switzerland a further 10 seconds back after taking a poor route choice late in the circuit.

Third place went to Sara Hagstrom of Sweden.

The hosts competed despite the recent disqualification of the Chinese men's and women's teams from the World Military Games in Wuhan.