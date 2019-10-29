A welcome message from Russian President Vladimir Putin was delivered at the 20th anniversary of the Russian Federation of Sports for Persons with Physical Impairment.

Taking place in Younost Universal Sport Centerin Podolsk, Moscow, numerous dignitaries were on the guest list, including Russian Paralympic Committee President Vladimir Lukin, who read out President Putin's message.

Deputy Minister of Sport Marina Tomilova also delivered a welcome message from Minster of Sport Pavel Kolobkov.

Rudi van den Abbeele, on behalf of the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sport Federation (IWAS), congratulated the Federation and granted the Certificate of Recognition to Boris Ivanyuzhenkov, chariman of the Council of the Federation.

European Paralympic Committee President Ratko Kovacic also congratulated the Federation.

There was a full night of entertainment ©Russian Paralympic Committee

Superstar Paralympians such as athletes Rima Batalova and Alexey Ashapatov, swimmers Andrey Strokin and Vladimir Vshivtsev, and Para-alpine skier Alexey Bugaev were all in attendance.

Olympic stars also made an appearance.

They included three-times Olympic Greco-Roman wrestling champion Alexander Karelin and hockey star Alexey Kasatonov.

At the conclusion of the evening, chairman of the RPC Governing Board Pavel Rozhkov said the Federation is on the right way and that one of the most important things is that young Para-athletes go into sport actively.

In honour of young athletes, The Children Games - Spartakiad for Children with Physical Impairment also took place - young athletes from 11 regions competed in Podolsk across four sports.