The International Wheelchair Rugby Federation (IWRF) is seeking feedback from its members on the development of an international competition structure for low-point wheelchair rugby.

If enough interest is generated, there is potential for it to become part of The World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2021.

The low-point game has been around for many years, with national and international events starting in the 1990s.

However, some national organisations have not had the capacity and resources to develop the low-point game in addition to the Paralympic discipline.

There are also no associated world-ranking processes, competition or qualification structures in place.

The IWRF will look to consult with existing event organisers of the low-point game as a starting position, to form a global competition structure.

The World Wheelchair Rugby Challenge helped increase the sport's exposure ©Getty Images

This would involve a recognition of low-point tournaments, with a clear and transparent qualification pathway.

Such a structure would include a member nation having participated at least once in a recognised low-point event.

The qualification period is expected to be at least 18 months prior to the World Games, with participation only open to member nations.

A question and answer expression of interest form has to be filled out by November 1 2019.

The sport is on a high following the World Wheelchair Rugby Challenge in Tokyo earlier this month.

The United States defeated Australia to take the gold medal, in a five-day competition that involved eight of the world's top 10 teams.