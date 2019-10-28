Defending champion Nour El Sherbini swept aside Joshna Chinappa of India to reach the quarter-finals of the Professional Squash Association Women's World Championship in Cairo.

El Sherbini, playing in her first tournament since winning the world title in Chicago in March, outclassed the 12th seed in a comprehensive 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 victory in front of the Pyramids of Giza.

The Egyptian star, seeded second, is now set to face sixth seed Joelle King of New Zealand for a place in the semi-finals.

King fought back from losing the opening game to record an 8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 16-14 victory over Annie Au of Hong Kong.

New Zealand's Joelle King beat Annie Au of Hong Kong to progress to the last eight ©PSA

"I’m just happy that I was fighting," King said.

"I have been facing some tough opponents, who have been playing well and even when I’m down and out I have been able to fight back, so I think regardless of my squash at the moment I think just having the hunger and desire back in my belly is the thing I take away each night and I’m most happy with."

Hania El Hammamy of Egypt, the 14th seed, is also through after she defeated Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia 11-8, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9.