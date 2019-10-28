Italy's team for next month's World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai is set to be led by double Paralympic gold medalist Martina Caironi.

The 30-year-old was winner of the 100 metres in the T42 category at London 2012 and Rio 2016 and will be looking for a boost in her preparations as she chases a third consecutive gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

Caironi has also won the 100m gold medal at the World Para Athletics Championships in Doha in 2015 and London in 2017.

"We don’t hide the fact that we are chasing records," Caironi, whose 14.61sec is a world record for the distance, said.

"I am leaving [to Dubai] relaxed, in very good form and happy with the growing number of athletes representing our country."

Caironi plans to also compete in the women’s 100m and women’s long jump T42/63, an event in which she set a world record of 5.00 metres at the Grosseto World Para Athletics Grand Prix in June.

She won a Paralympic Games silver medal in the long jump at Rio 2016.

Double Paralympic Games shot put gold medallist Assunta Legnante is known for the masks she wears in competition and has been asking fans which one she should wear in Dubai ©Getty Images

Also included in Italy's team for Dubai, due to take place between November 7 and 15, is Assunta Legnante, winner of the F12 shot put title at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Legnante was previously one of the best able-bodied shot putters in the world, winning the gold medal at the 2007 European Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

Born with congenital glaucoma in both eyes, in 2009 she lost the sight in her better, right eye

Her left retina then deteriorated and she now has light perception in her left eye, but nothing more.

Legnante is one of a select group of athletes who has competed in both the Olympics and the Paralympic Games.

The 41-year-old from Naples has established a reputation for the masks she wears in competition as a visually-impaired athlete.

Legnante recently launched a survey on social media asking for fans to pick the mask she should wear in Dubai.

At the last World Championships in London 2017, Italy took 10 medals made up of four gold, four silver and two bronze.