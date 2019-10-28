Nikhat Zareen, who is at the centre of a selection row regarding India's squad for next year's Asian Olympic qualifier, is among the athletes set to compete at the Tokyo 2020 boxing test event this week.

Zareen has written to Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to demand a trial bout against Mary Kom after the six-time world champion was selected ahead of her for the qualification tournament in China.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) promised it would grant Kom an automatic spot in the flyweight division at the qualification event - a decision which appears to go against the BFI's own criteria.

The national governing body had claimed it would only hand direct places at the qualifier to Indian boxers who won a gold or silver medal at this year's World Championships.

Kom could only manage bronze at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude in Russia, prompting Zareen to complain to the Sports Ministry.

In response, Kom claimed beating Zareen in a trial bout would be a "formality" and questioned the point of a trial,

She added that the BFI know she has a better chance of winning a medal at next year's Olympics in the Japanese capital.

Tokyo 2020 confirmed details of the boxing test event in July after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the recognition of the International Boxing Association as the Olympic governing body for the sport.

Ryōgoku Kokugikan will play host to three days of competition, starting tomorrow and concluding on Thursday (October 31).

The boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 is being organised by a taskforce set up by the IOC, which is also overseeing the five qualification events.