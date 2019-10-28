OK Tire and BKT Tires will be joint sponsors of the Continental Cup, curling's version of the Ryder Cup which will pit six Canadian teams against six European teams in a four-day competition featuring a variety of game formats, it has been announced.

The 2020 OK Tire & BKT Tires Continental Cup is scheduled for January 9 until 12 at The Sports Centre at Western Fair District in London in Ontario.

"We’re truly excited to welcome OK Tire and BKT Tires to the Curling Canada Season of Champions family of partners, and we know they will enjoy the experience in London," said Katherine Henderson, the chief executive of Curling Canada.

"Like other partners, OK Tire and BKT Tires see the value in our sport, thanks to the wonderful exposure with our broadcast partners, as well as the passion and brand loyalty of our fans from coast to coast."

Already qualified for Team Canada for the Continental Cup, a tournament launched in 2002, are teams skipped by Tim Hortons Brier champ Kevin Koe of Calgary, Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion Chelsea Carey of Calgary, as well as Brendan Bottcher of Edmonton and Rachel Homan of Ottawa.

The Continental Cup is curling's equivalent of the Ryder Cup ©Curling Canada

Team Canada will be led by coach Jeff Stoughton, with support from the husband-and-wife tandem of Heather and David Nedohin as assistant coach and captain respectively.

Team Europe are set to feature reigning world champs Niklas Edin from Sweden and Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland, Olympic gold-medallist Anna Hasselborg of Sweden.

They will be Joined by Switzerland's Peter de Cruz and Scotland's Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat.

Team Europe’s off-ice staff consists of Coach David Murdoch of Scotland, captain Fredrik Lindberg of Sweden and assistant coach Christoffer Svae of Norway.

Team World won this year's tournament in Paradise in Nevada, their first victory since 2012.

They beat 34–26 Team North America in the final thanks to Muirhead, who made a hit and stick to win a skin worth 2.5 points against Team Rachel Homan to clinch the title.