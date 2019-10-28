Current and former National Hockey League (NHL) players will act as ambassadors for the 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship in the Czech Republic.

The list of ambassadors for the tournament in Ostrava and Trinec, who are all from the host nation, includes Petr Mrázek, a goaltender who plays for NHL outfit the Montreal Canadiens.

Petr Hubáček, a member of the Czech team which won the gold medal at the 2010 World Championship, has also been chosen for the role.

Vladimír Vůjtek, who enjoyed spells with five different NHL teams, former Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs player Tomáš Plekanec, Zbyněk Irgl and ex-goaltender Petr Briza are the others selected for the position.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Petr Mrázek will act as an ambassador for the United States ©Getty Images

Each has been given a team to act as an ambassador for.

Vůjtek will be an ambassador for the Slovakian team, Hubáček for Finland, Plekanec for Canada, Mrázek for the United States, Irgl for Russia and Briza for Germany.

Defending champions Finland, Switzerland, Sweden, Slovakia and Kazakhstan will compete in Group A at the tournament, due to begin on December 26 and ends January 5.

The US, Russia, Canada, the hosts and Germany feature in Group B.