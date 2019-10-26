Olympic bronze medallist Pavel Eigel of Russia qualified fastest for the men's K1 semi-finals at the Tokyo 2020 canoe slalom test event.

Eigel clocked 92.79sec in the second heat to progress in style at the newly built Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre.

Bradley Forbes-Cryans, who pipped reigning OIympic champion Joe Clarke to secure a place on the British team for next year's Olympic Games, produced the second quickest time of the day of 94.73 on his way to winning the opening heat.

Three-time World Championships gold medallist Ondřej Tunka of the Czech Republic qualified third in 94.77.

Spain's Núria Vilarrubla was the top performer in the heats of the women's C1 competition.

Núria Vilarrubla of Spain topped the women's qualification standings ©Getty Images

Vilarrubla won the first heat in 113.18, finishing nearly four seconds faster than double World Championships medallist Nadine Weratschnig of Austria.

Mallory Franklin of Britain's time of 118.14 in the first heat was the third-fastest of the day.

Action took place in much-improved conditions as yesterday's driving rain failed to return, much to the delight of the athletes.

Semi-finals and finals across all events will be held tomorrow.

Constructed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre is the first of its kind for the sport in Japan.

It is one of eight new venues being built from scratch for Tokyo 2020 and cost ¥7 billion (£50.3 million/$64.3 million/€58 million).