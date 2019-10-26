Bill Hamiter of the United States and Germany's Michael Merten, recently elected as respective women's and men's team representatives on the World ParaVolley Sitting Volleyball Rules of the Game Committee, have been officially appointed.

Hamiter has been USA Volleyball's Sitting Volleyball High Performance Director and Head Coach of the USA Women's Sitting Volleyball National Team since 2009.

He has led the team to multiple podium performances at World Championships and Paralympic Games.

Before that, he had been head coach for the USA Men's Sitting Volleyball Team.

The World ParaVolley Sitting Volleyball Rules of the Game Committee has taken on two key new members ©Getty Images

Hamiter is also an Instructor for USA Volleyball's Coaching Accreditation Programme and has instructed coaches in both the standing discipline and sitting discipline of volleyball around the United States and internationally.

Merten has been the head coach of the German men's sitting volleyball Team since 2017.

He has been actively coaching since 1985, in all age classes for both men's and women's volleyball and has led teams at all levels from youth all the way to international level.

The World ParaVolley Sitting Volleyball Rules of the Game Committee, chaired by Janko Plesnik, is responsible for reviewing the Sitting Volleyball Rules of the Game on an ongoing basis.