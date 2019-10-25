Minsk 2019 Coordination Commission chairman Spyros Capralos urged the European Olympic Committees (EOC) to find a way of making the European Games more financially sustainable here at the organisation's General Assembly.

Capralos, International Olympic Committee member and Hellenic Olympic Committee President, made the comments during his final report about the second edition of the European Games in June.

Taking place in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, 4,082 athletes competed across 15 sports.

Capralos praised the event for strengthening the European Games brand and the reputation of the EOC.

However, he pointed out a number of areas which could be improved upon at the next edition, in Kraków and the Małopolska region in 2023.

This included making the competition financially sustainable, with the broadcast revenue in Minsk failing to cover the cost of the Games.

Capralos suggested including sports on the programme that bring in sponsorship and increasing advertising potential to generate revenue.

The Minsk 2019 European Games were deemed a success but did not create enough revenue to outweigh the costs ©Getty Images

He also highlighted the importance of including sports that will use the European Games as a competition for Olympic qualification.

Particular focus was put on the sports that have recently been added to the Olympic programme, such as climbing, skateboarding and break-dancing.

Capralos then advised organisers to stick to the principle of limiting venue construction, with facilities expected to be refurbished and improved on instead.

A spokesperson for the Kraków and the Małopolska region also gave a short presentation here.

The first edition of the European Games took place in Baku in 2015, with the competition intended to become the flagship sporting event in Europe.

The EOC General Assembly continues tomorrow.