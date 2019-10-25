While the disqualification of the Chinese men's and women's teams from the World Military Games in Wuhan reverberates through the sport of orienteering, it has not affected the host nation's entry for the World Cup Final that starts in Guangzhou tomorrow.

The International Orienteering Federation (IOF) website shows 12 male and 12 female entries for the host nation in the event that runs through to October 29.

In the wake of Tuesday's (October 22) announcement that China's male and female orienteerers in the middle-distance events had been disqualified for "extensive cheating", the IOF commented: "Although the event is not an IOF event, the IOF is investigating if any further actions need to be taken to guarantee the fairness of competition at the upcoming World Cup Final in Guangzhou, China, from October 25 to 29.

"Military and civilian orienteering in China are completely separated organisationally and the World Cup has been controlled within the structure of the IOF, with restrictions on the access to competition information.

"There is also time to make changes to stop similar types of cheating.

"However, the IOF will be debriefing the CISM controllers and making further investigations into the nature of the infractions.

"If verifiable evidence of any improprieties are found, the IOF will apply any sanctions necessary to guarantee the fairness of the competitions at the World Cup."

Chinese runners finished in first, second and fourth place among the women, and second place among the men, on Sunday (October 20).

But according to the IOF, it was proven that the runners had received illegal assistance from spectators in the terrain, and had markings and small paths prepared for them.

A common protest was handed in by the national teams of Russia, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Poland and Austria, and the jury disqualified all competitors in the Chinese team.

Sweden's Tove Alexandersson, already women's world orienteering champion this year, will seek to complete a clean sweep of wins at the World Cup Final that starts in Guangzhou tomorrow ©Getty Images

The prizes at the World Cup Final are out of reach for the hosts, however, as their top World Cup-ranked male is YongYu Li, currently joint 71st, and no Chinese woman is ranked in the top 97 places.

Sweden's Tove Alexandersson has already won the overall World Cup on the women’s side having earned victory in all seven individual World Cup races so far this season, and she will compete in China for the honour of a memorable clean sheet.

Ten women are in the race for the two remaining medal positions, with Simona Aebersold of Switzerland and Russia's Natalia Gemperle in a clear lead ahead of the rest.

A top-five placing in the middle distance event for Aebersold and Gemperle will give them a very good position before the final Sprint.

Gustav Bergman leads the men's standings, and if he can win the middle distance event he will be confirmed as the overall World Cup victor.

If he is second, Daniel Hubmann or Joey Hadorn, both of Switzerland, or Vojtech Kral of the Czech Republic, must win the middle to stay in the running to win the World Cup.

If Bergman is third, Hubmann, Kral and Hadorn can win, or be in second, to stay in the race.