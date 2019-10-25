Spanish coastal city Valencia has been added to the International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Cup circuit for the 2020 season, with a standard distance race that will take place on May 2, it was announced today.

In 2019, Valencia hosted the Paratriathlon and Under-23 European Championships, as well as a European Cup, and it will welcome top athletes from across the world in one of the last events included in the Olympic qualification period for Tokyo 2020.

The European Triathlon Union (ETU) has also approved its 2020 calendar today.

The year is due to see the Winter Triathlon World Championships, Multisport World Championships, Long Distance Duathlon World Championships and two events of the World Triathlon Series taking place in Europe.

For ETU, the season is set to start when triathletes will head again to Cheile Gradistei in Romania for the Winter Triathlon European Championships, between February 29 and March 1.

The Winter Triathlon European Championships in Cheile Gradistei in Romania will launch the ETU season in 2020 ©ETU

Starting in March, the European triathletes have a busy season ahead, with 12 European Championships, from duathlon in Punta Umbria in Spain to the cross-tri event in Targu Mures in Romania.

There is also the aquathlon and middle distance triathlon in Walchsee in Austria.

The 2020 ETU European Championships are scheduled to take place in Tartu in Estonia from July 2 to 5, with the Sprint Championships in Malmo in Sweden from August 7 to 9.

The European Cup events are set to start on March 15 in Huelva in Spain, and six more events in the calendar, and the juniors have 11 European Cups in the calendar for the season.

Next year will also see the Baltic Championships in Riga in Latvia and the Mediterranean Championships in Sine in Portugal.