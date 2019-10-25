Hosts China enjoyed success in the naval pentathlon competition at the World Military Games in Wuhan.

Naval pentathlon is only contested at the World Military Championships and Military World Games.

The competition features five races, starting with an obstacle race, then featureing lifesaving and utility swimming.

Competition concludes with seamanship and amphibious cross-country races.

China's Guo Ziyuan won the men's individual event with a score of 6,139 points, aided by victory in the obstacle race.

Brazil's Tiago Lincoln and Germany's Matthias Wesemann completed the podium places with scores of 6,130 and 6,120.

The women's event saw a Chinese one-two with Zhang Na topping the standings on 6,270 points, followed by Li Shun on 6,148.

Sweden's Cecilia Sjoeholm placed third on 6,122.

Further Chinese success came in shooting, with Wang Yang and Chen Xiaoyao triumphing in the skeet finals.

Deux nouvelles médailles pour l’#eaulibre aux Jeux Militaires de Wuhan, avec un magnifique doublé d’@axelreymond et de @loganat_swim sur le 5km

Bravo à eux!!! 🥇🥈👏🏼🇫🇷#Wuhan2019 #TeamFFN pic.twitter.com/HlKO7nCLFa — FFN (@FFNatation) October 25, 2019

Wang won the men's event by hitting a total of 56 targets, with Italy's Cristian Ciccotti and Russia's Anton Astakhov placing second and third.

The women's title was won be Chen with a score of 55, while her team mate Che Yufei and Russia's Anastasia Krakhmaleva rounded off the medal positions.

There was a French double in the open water swimming competitions.

Oceane Cassignol won the women's five-kilometre title in a time of 1 hour, 3min and 14.2sec.

Slovenia's Spela Perse was runner-up in 1:03:16.2, with Brazil's Ana Marcela third in 1:03:17.8.

The men's event saw Axel Reymond take gold in a time of 59:20.7, with the Frenchman followed by his compatriot Logan Fontaine in 59:25.

Russia's Anton Evsikov completed the top three in 59:25.2.

Action at the World Military Games continues in Wuhan tomorrow, with competition scheduled to finish on Sunday (October 27).