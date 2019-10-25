Brazil will host a FIFA youth tournament for the first time when the men's Under-17 World Cup begins tomorrow in Brasília.

The 24-team competition had initially been awarded to Peru, but organisational problems led to FIFA moving the event to Brazil in March.

Matches will take place in four venues across Brasília, Goiânia and Cariacica, until November 17.

Brazil have won the tournament on three previous occasions, but their last triumph came back in 2003.

The hosts begin their campaign tomorrow when they face Canada at the Estádio Bezerrão in Brasília.

Brazil will not be able to call upon the highly-rated Reinier Jesus Carvalho, after his club team Flamengo refused to release him to play at the tournament.

New Zealand and Angola will also go head-to-head in Group A on the first day of competition.

Nigeria, the record five-time winners, will compete in Group B with Hungary, Ecuador and Australia.

Group C features South Korea, Haiti, France and Chile, while United States, Senegal, Japan and the Netherlands contest Group D.

Spain will be without the talented Ansu Fati, who became the youngest Barcelona player to feature in the Champions League earlier this year.

The 16-year-old, who has been cleared to play for Spain, was left out of the squad to compete in Brazil.

The Guinea-Bissau-born youngster is now expected to be part of Spain's plans for the Olympic football tournament at Tokyo 2020.

Barcelona's Ansu Fati will not feature in the tournament ©Getty Images

Spain will face the challenge of Cameroon, Tajikistan and Argentina in Group E, with the latter's squad featuring attacking midfielder Matias Palacios.

Palacios was considered the star performer at the Under-17 South American Championship, which was won by Argentina.

Italy, Paraguay, Mexico and the Solomon Islands complete the line-up for the tournament, with the four teams featuring in Group F.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the knockout stage, along with the best four third-placed teams.

The knockout stage starts on November 5 and will run until November 17.

Both the final and third place playoff will be held at the Estádio Bezerrão on the last day of the tournament.

England will not defend the title they earned in 2017 after failing to qualify.