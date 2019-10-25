The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has published the 28-man rosters for the teams competing at the Premier12 in November.

The 12 highest-ranked teams in the world will contest the Premier 12 tournament in Japan, Mexico, Taiwan and South Korea from November 2 to 17.

With Premier12 being an open event, teams can make up to eight substitutions to their rosters prior to their first game.

The published rosters feature athletes with experience in the top professional baseball leagues in the world, including those who are currently active or have played in the Australia Baseball League, the Chinese Professional Baseball League, the Cuban National Series, the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League, the Korea Baseball Organization League and Major League Baseball (MLB).

Boasting a wealth of experience, Kim Hyun-soo has been named captain of the South Korean team.

Kim was one of the youngest players on the gold-medal winning roster at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, before making the all-world team at the 2009 World Baseball Classic.

Kim Hyun-soo has been named captain of South Korea for the WBSC Premier12 ©Getty Images

He helped Korea to three consecutive Asian Games gold medals from 2010, and was named the most valuable player of the inaugural Premier12 in 2015.

Australian manager David Nilsson has fielded an experienced team, with 18 of his named players representing their country at the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

The Dutch team features MLB World Series winner Hensley Meulens as manager, but Joe Girardi stepped down from his role leading the American side this week to pursue a vacant MLB manager role.

He will be replaced by Scott Brosius, who was due to have been the bench coach under Giradi.

The United States squad includes several top prospects, including Los Angeles Angels outfielder Joe Adell, Chicago White Sox infielder Andrew Vaughn and Atlanta Braves outfielder Drew Waters.

Two quota spots will be allocated for Tokyo 2020, with the top finisher from the Americas territory earning one spot, and the best team from the Asia/Oceania region - excluding Japan which already qualified as host - earning the other.

A full list of the 28-man rosters can be found here.