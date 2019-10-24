The new Paris 2024 joint Olympic and Paralympic Games emblem has been given the thumbs up by the French public.

A survey in France found 83 per cent of people liked the new emblem, which has been widely ridiculed on social media for its likeness to dating app Tinder.

The logo was unveiled on Monday (October 21) and depicts a face formed by a gold medal, the Olympic and Paralympic flame and the French national icon Marianne.

It is the first time the Olympic and Paralympic Games have been fused together through the same emblem.

The survey of 1,035 people in France gave it an 82 per cent aesthetically pleasing thumbs up, with 90 per cent of 15-25-year-olds saying they liked it.

Some 75 per cent of French people agreed that the emblem does a good job of showcasing France to the world.

The new design marks a change in direction from the previous logo, which was geared around the Eiffel Tower in France's bid to host the 2024 Games.

Organisers said the three symbols were intended to be "both simple and powerful".

However, social media users have been quick to poke fun.

Some said they would swipe left on the Paris 2024 logo, while it has also been likened to an advert for French beauty company L'Oréal.

Paris 2024 organisers announced plans for a new emblem during a presentation to the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly in Doha last week before it was officially launched on Monday.

Speaking at the Grand Rex launch, Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said: "In terms of legacy we believe that in this country we need to strengthen the place of sport in the daily life of the people, and whatever the age, whatever the disability or not, you have a place and a role to play in the success of Paris 2024.

"So in terms of celebration, in terms of legacy, we have the same ambition for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and we are so happy to be able to demonstrate this ambition in the same identity.

"And to have the same logo - it's a kind of very strong message."

The survey of the French public found 93 per cent of respondents approved the joint Olympic and Paralympic Games logo as 81 per cent said they thought hosting the Games in France was a good thing.

The logo has been praised by International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission chairman for Paris 2024 Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant.

"I congratulate Paris 2024 on the launch of their new emblem," said Beckers-Vieujant.

"It perfectly reflects their vision and desire to put people at the heart of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

"The combination of the gold medal, the Olympic flame and Marianne brings together the values, history and French touch that will make these Olympic Games truly special.

"I believe that this innovative design will be quickly recognised around the world and be a wonderful calling card for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.”