Turkish and Italian karatekas earned two titles each on the opening day of the World Karate Federation (WKF) Cadet, Junior and Under-21 Championships in Santiago.

With competition going ahead despite ongoing social unrest in the Chilean capital, Furkan Kaynar claimed Turkey's first gold medal of the day at the Polideportivo Estadio Nacional.

He topped the podium in the cadet male kata, scoring 25.06 points.

Mohamed Hussein Hussein of Egypt was second with 24.86, while Rauan Amantaiuly of Kazakhstan and Fernando Zambrano of Venezuela finished third.

Turkey's success continued through Ayse Yilmaz in the junior female kata.

The cadet European bronze medallist achieved 24.52, defeating Damayanti Marzella Sekar of Indonesia on 24.46 points.

Sakura Alforte of the Philippines and Funda Celo of Austria were bronze medallists.

Sonia Inzoli of Italy was the victor in the cadet female kata ©WKF

Damla Su Turemen was not as fortunate as her compatriots in the cadet female kata, finishing second with 24.54 to Sonia Inzoli of Italy on 24.88.

Azahara Perez Alvez of Spain and Isra Celo of Austria completed the podium.

Italy then had a second gold when Alessio Ghinami upset Enes Ozdemir of Turkey in the junior male kata final.

Ghinami scored 25.12 and Ozdemir managed 24.8, followed by Waleed Ghaly Karim of Egypt and Oscar Garcia Cuadrado of Spain.

Marta Garcia Lozano of Spain was the victor in the under-21 female kata with 24.26, beating Carola Casale of Italy on 23.92.

Bronze went to Aya En-Nesyry of Morocco and Taily Helvetia of France.

In the last final of the day, Rey Chinen of the United States prevailed in the under-21 male kata with 24.6 points.

Kutluhan Duran of Turkey took silver after scoring 24.44, with Konstantin Sutiagin of Russia and Ooi San Hong of Malaysia receiving bronze.

Competition continues tomorrow with the cadet kumite contest.