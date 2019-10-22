Australian Chloe Hosking signed off from the Alé–Cipollini team with victory at the International Cycling Union (UCI) Women's Tour of Guangxi in Guilin.

Hosking spent three years with Alé–Cipollini and closed that chapter in her career with a sprint finish in Guilin that saw her cross the line first, ahead of Tibco-SVB's Alison Jackson from Canada.

She will join the Rally UHC team for the 2020 season.

China's Pu Yixian had set off with intent at the start of the 145.8 kilometre stage which had two main climbs, but the China Liv Pro Cycling rider was eventually pulled back to the peleton.

The one-day race saw 87 riders set off from south of Guilin and Pu was allowed to build a lead of almost five minutes, with the peleton knowing the flat final 30km gave them time to reel her in again.

By the end of the first climb, Pu's advantage was down to just one minute as South African Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio from the CCC-Liv team drove the peleton forward.

Pu was caught on the second climb and a peleton totalling 40 riders reached Guilin together.

Dutch sprint sensation Marianne Vos was the first to move in the closing stages, but it was Hosking who had the bit between her teeth and she came around Vos to take the win.

CCC-Liv rider Vos finished in third place as she overtook compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten from Mitchelton-Scott to win the UCI Women's World Tour classification.

Hosking crossed for victory in 3 hours 58min 46sec as Jackson and Vos completed the podium in the same time in second and third, respectively.