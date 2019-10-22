Spaniard Enric Mas stayed out of trouble on the final stage of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Tour of Guangxi to claim the final World Tour triumph of 2019 in China.

The Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider moved into the general classification lead with victory on stage four of the six-stage race and safely navigated the final stage to take the overall title by five seconds.

Bora-Hansgrohe rider Pascal Ackermann from Germany claimed the 168-kilometre stage triumph in Guilin, edging out UAE Team Emirates rider Sebastián Molano from Colombia and Dutchman Timo Roosen of Jumbo-Visma in a sprint finish.

A last-corner crash on the wet roads saw Team Ineos rider Diego Rosa go down, but Mas found his way to the finish unscathed to take the overall honours.

The Spanish rider will join Movistar from next season as he bids for a first Grand Tour title.

Despite his fall, Italian Rosa was given the same time as stage winner Ackermann, meaning he retained third place behind Mas, and Colombian runner-up Dani Martínez from the Education First team.

Ackermann's victory was his second stage win of the week, but he did not feature in the top 10 overall after falling down the pecking order on stage four's 2.5km climb to the summit on Sunday (October 20).

The German had claimed his first win on stage three in a race dominated by sprints, while Colombian Fernando Gaviria from UAE Team Emirates also secured two stage triumphs in China.

It was Mas who produced the most consistent rides and, after moving ahead on stage four, was protected by his team mates as he took the final UCI World Tour victory of 2019.

He completed the tour in 22 hours 42min 42sec as Martínez finished five seconds behind.

Rosa claimed third place in 22:42.56.