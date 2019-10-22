South Africa defeated Zambia 72-53 to record a sixth successive victory as they lifted the Africa Netball Cup in Cape Town.

The host nation had won all five of their previous group matches and knew a win against Zambia would secure the title at Belleville Velodrome.

South Africa had never lost in seven prior meetings with Zambia and they weren't about to change that statistic on home turf.

They didn't disappoint, racing into a 17-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

It was 32-25 at half-time and South Africa pressed home their advantage in the second half to top the group.

Malawi had earlier put pressure on South Africa to win the match by recording a 78-46 win against Zimbabwe.

That put Malawi level on points with the hosts, but their victory against Zambia secured the trophy with an unbeaten run.

#AfricaNetballCup #RSAvZAM



HALF TIME

🇿🇦 South Africa 31-25 Zambia 🇿🇲



SA still with the lead, slowly and steadily starting to find their rhythm and more gaps. Zambia pushing with everything they have, playing their second game today.

Having previously lost to South Africa and Malawi, Uganda entered the final day knowing second place was their best hope.

The defending champions may have relinquished their title in Cape Town, but they didn't go down without a fight.

A 61-42 win against Egypt was not enough to leapfrog Malawi, though, and they settled for third.

The tournament had been planned as two groups of four, with semi-finals and a final.

That schedule was changed at the last minute when Tanzania withdrew and South Africa took the honours following a round-robin competition.