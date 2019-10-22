This year's World Taekwondo Championships in Manchester have been named "Sports Event of the Year" at the city's annual Sports Awards.

Representatives of GB Taekwondo, based at the National Taekwondo Centre in the Manchester area of Newton Heath, received the honour during a glittering ceremony at the Hilton Hotel.

The World Championships, which took place at the Manchester Arena from May 15 to 19, produced three British gold medallists - Jade Jones in the women's under-57 kilograms category, Bradly Sinden in the men's under-68kg and Bianca Walkden in the women's over-73kg.

It also attracted bumper attendances, with GB Taekwondo claiming it justified the decision of World Taekwondo to award the event to Great Britain for the first time.

Around 1,000 athletes from more than 120 countries competed at the World Championships, which also yielded a women's under-53kg bronze medal for 16-year-old Briton Aaliyah Powell.

The five days of competition were watched by in excess of 18 million people across 13 global broadcasters.

The financial benefit brought an economic injection of £2.6 million ($3.4 million/€3 million), with £4.7 million ($6.1 million/€5.5 million) of media value delivered to partners.

The 2019 World Taekwondo Championships took place at the Manchester Arena from May 15 to 19 ©GB Taekwondo

"The Manchester 2019 World Taekwondo Championships saw the culmination of many years of hard work by both our events and performance teams," Matt Archibald, GB Taekwondo's chief operating officer, said.

"The event was a stunning success in every department and it will live long in the memories of those involved.

"The event team set the stage brilliantly and our athletes performed with pride, courage and great skill to win an amazing three gold and one bronze medals.

"Our partners, Manchester City Council and UK Sport, also deserve special praise for sharing our vision and supporting the project so wholeheartedly."

Manchester has been the United Kingdom's capital of taekwondo for more than a decade.

The city played host to the European Championships in 2012.

In the future, it will host a World Taekwondo Grand Prix in 2021, the 2022 European Championships and the 2023 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final.