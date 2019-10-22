Russian Georgy Kadykov has been announced as race director for World Para Nordic Skiing for the 2019-2020 season.

Kadykov has previously worked as a technical delegate at several Para Nordic skiing events.

He was also an international technical official at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Kadykov worked for Russian Loppet, one of the biggest long-distance cross-country circuits in Europe.

"Georgy has great knowledge about Para Nordic skiing and extensive experience working with organisers of different events," said Dimitrije Lazarovski, head of World Para Snow Sports.

"He also has a strong interest and understanding of different areas of an event, such as marketing and communications, and their importance for the promotion of our sport and our competitions."

The World Para Nordic Skiing World Cup will kick off on December 12, as the season gets underway in Lillehammer in Norway.

Kadykov's first major event as World Para Nordic Skiing race director will be the Para Biathlon World Championships.

The Championships will be held in Östersund from March 12 to 15.

The Swedish city will also host the Para biathlon and Para cross-country World Cup Finals later in March.