Mohamed Alhammadi, Noura Alktebi and Sara Alsenani - the United Arab Emirates’ top Para-athletes - will be leading the host nation’s challenge as Dubai gears up to host the largest-ever World Para Athletics Championships next month.

Alhammadi is a three-time Paralympic medallist who took silver and bronze, respectively, in the men's 200 metres and 100m T34 at London 2012 before going on to earn gold in the 800m T34 at Rio 2016.

Shot putters Alktebi and Alsenani earned silver and bronze at Rio 2016 Games in the F32 and F33 classes, respectively.

More than 1,400 athletes from 122 countries are set to compete at the World Para Athletics Championships, the biggest qualifying event for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Among the strong teams heading to Dubai are the United States with 43 athletes and Britain with 42.

But Britain will be missing the services of their ace sprinter - two-time Paralympic and world 100m champion Jonnie Peacock, who has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Germany, another leading contender, is flying in with a strong squad of 32 and Australia have arrived with 37 athletes.

The medals for which competitors at next month's World Para Athletics Championships will compete ©IPC

Speaking at a press conference today, Thani Juma Berregad, chairman of the Dubai Club for People of Determination and Chairman of the Dubai 2019 Organising Committee, said: "We would like to thank the Dubai Sports Council for its support in organising the competition.

"It will be the largest in the history [of Para athletics] where many countries were keen to participate.

"Dubai came to host this tournament because of [the city's] reputation and strength and ability to organise major international events at the best international regulatory standards.”

Thani Juma also revealed the medals of the World Championships, which carry the image of the most prominent tourist attractions in Dubai and were designed in Braille language to suit the participants with vision impairments.