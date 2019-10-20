South Africa edged past defending champions Uganda at the Africa Netball Cup in Cape Town.

The crowd at Belleville Velodrome were treated to a 50-47 victory by the hosts, with South Africa having now won all four of their matches so far.

Uganda are aiming for their third consecutive title, but are without influential captain Peace Proscovia through injury.

It was also a successful day for Zimbabwe, who first beat Kenya 68-35, before comfortably defeating Lesotho 79-22.

Zimbabwe recorded a victory against Kenya at the Africa Netball Cup ©Netball South Africa

Lesotho's misery was further compounded when they suffered a 98-24 thrashing from Uganda.

Malawi triumphed 70-42 against Zambia in the day's final match.

The round-robin tournament is due to continue tomorrow as Malawi take on Uganda and Lesotho.

South Africa are scheduled to play Kenya, while Zimbabwe are up against Zambia.