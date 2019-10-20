Two-time Olympic champion Wu Jingyu won the women's under-49 kilograms event today as China ended the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Sofia with four gold medals.

Wu, the gold medallist at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, defeated South Korea's reigning Olympic champion Kim So-hui 24-8 in the women’s under-49kg final at the Exhibition Forum Events Center of the Bulgarian capital's Hotel Marinela.

The 32-year-old is in the midst of a comeback, following a two-year layoff during which she gave birth.

Serbia’s Tijana Bogdanović and China’s Wenren Yuntao were the bronze medallists.

Today's other event was the men's under-80kg and saw Jordan's Saleh Elsharabaty beat Egypt’s Seif Eissa to the gold medal with a 12-10 victory.

The bronze medals went to the Dominican Republic’s Moises Hernandez and Brazil’s Ícaro Miguel Martins Soares.

The World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final is due to take place in Moscow on December 6 and 7.

It will mark the end of a season that has also seen competitions held in Italy's capital Rome and Japanese city Chiba.

This year's series is the seventh edition.