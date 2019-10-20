Renata Csay of Hungary earned her 20th International Canoe Federation Marathon World Championships gold medal after triumphing in the women's K2 race in Shaoxing.

The 42-year-old Csay first won a world title in Győr in 1999.

Now, 20 years later, she topped the podium again alongside Zsofia Czellai-Voros, successfully defending their K2 title from last year.

The pair crossed the line in 1 hour 56min 30.22sec, followed by two teams from Spain.

Tania Alvarez and Tania Fernandez were second in 1:56:33.99 and Irati Osa and Arantza Toledo finished third in 1:56:56.72.

"I'm so thankful that I can still be here," Csay said.

"I don’t know how I keep doing it, I just like paddling.

"I will come back next year."

Jeremy Candy and Quentin Urban of France earned their country's first men's C2 world gold medal ©ICF

More history was made in the men's K2 race, with Jeremy Candy and Quentin Urban of France securing their country's first ever gold medal in the discipline.

They were victorious in 1:58:45.25, beating Adrian Boros and Kristzian Mathe of Hungary in 01:58:49.19 and Argentine brothers Franco and Dardo Balboa in 1:58:55.97.

"We hadn’t had any trouble during the race, so I thought if we came first into the portage it would be a good chance for us to win," said Candy.

"We’ve been training for four years now in marathon, we left sprint because we really wanted to reach this position at least once.

"Now it’s done.

"Of course we will be back."

The final gold medal of these World Championships went to Manuel Campos and Diego Romero of Spain in the men's C2.

They won in 1:59:06.33, holding off Poland’s Mateusz Zuchora and Wikto Glazunow in 1:59:19.77.

Completing the podium was Daniel Laczo and Gergely Nagy of Hungary with 2:00:33.31.