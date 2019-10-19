Australia have won the inaugural 2019 Downer Rugby League 9s competition, defeating New Zealand in the final 24-10.

In the women's event at Bankwest Stadium, Sydney, the Kiwi Ferns were just too strong for the Australian Jillaroos, 17-15.

Day one of the competition on Saturday had set up two semi-finals for the men, with England facing New Zealand and the hosts up against Samoa.

Kiwi playmaker Shaun Johnson was a key figure, saving a try with a wonderful tackle on Jermaine McGillvary, which allowed Ken Maumalo to score the opening try.

Johnson then set up Jamayne Isaako for a 10-nil lead at halftime.

When Reimis Smith scored for New Zealand, England were dead and buried and eventually lost 22-6.

It was a similar tale for Australia, who were hot favourites to make the final.

Kalyn Ponga gave the men in gold the perfect start in the first minute, although Marion Seve scored for Samoa a few minutes later.

However, Josh Addo-Carr's individual brilliance put Australia back in control and late tries for AJ Brimson and Tyson Frizell sealed a 25-8 victory.

The victorious Australian rugby league 9s squad ©Getty Images

The final between the two arch-rivals was always competitive, as New Zealand burst into an early lead thanks to Smith's try.

Mitchell Moses hit back with a bonus zone score, but Jamayne Isaako put the Kiwis back in front straight away.

Moses restored the lead for the Kangaroos just before halftime and completed his hat-trick before the final whistle.

Kyle Feldt's score in-between gave the Australians some breathing space as they eventually cruised home.

In the women's final, Australia took the early advantage through the quick feet of Tiana Penitani, but player of the tournament Raecene McGregor reached the bonus zone in response.

Kezie Apps gave the Australians the upper hand again, but tries to Jules Newman and Nita Maynard, coupled with excellent goal-kicking, gave the Kiwi Ferns the title.