Top seed Zhu Yuling and world champion Liu Shiwen progressed to the semi-finals of the International Table Tennis Federation Women's World Cup on the opening day of knockout action in Chengdu.

Zhu, seeking to regain the title she won in 2017, eased past Petrissa Solja of Germany with an 11-4, 11-1, 11-6, 11-7 victory in her quarter-final at the Sichuan Province Gymnasium.

The Chinese star will face Singapore's Feng Tianwei, who edged out Japanese third seed Kasumi Ishikawa 12-10, 7-11, 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7.

Liu, who arrived in the Chinese city aiming to add the World Cup to the world title she clinched earlier this year, booked her semi-final spot by defeating Chinese Taipei’s Cheng I-Ching 11-4, 11-8, 11-5, 12-10.

🇸🇬 Feng Tianwei 🆚 Zhu Yuling 🇨🇳

🇺🇸 Lily Zhang 🆚 Liu Shiwen 🇨🇳



Her opponent in the last four will be American Lily Zhang, who overcame Austria's Sofia Polcanova 11-9, 8-11, 11-8, 4-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8 to continue her superb run of form.

Zhang, the first player from the United States to reach the semi-finals at a Women's World Cup, had earlier stunned Japan's Miu Hirano to progress to the last eight.

"I could not believe I won, even the last ball hit the floor," said Zhang.

"I really did not expect that I could reach this stage and I am just so happy now."

The tournament concludes with the semi-finals and final tomorrow.