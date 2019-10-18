Top seed Zhu Yuling of China will face Mo Zhang in the last 16 at the International Table Tennis Federation Women's World Cup, after the Canadian qualified from the group stage in Chengdu.

Zhang battled to a 5-11, 11-4, 11-9, 3-11, 11-9, 1-11, 11-9 victory over Romanian Elizabeta Samara to progress from Group D at the Sichuan Province Gymnasium.

"I was 2-7 behind in the seventh game, but I did not give up and tried my best to come back point by point," the Canadian said.

"The cheering from the audience gave me a lot of confidence."

World champion Liu Shiwen of China also learned her last-16 opponent following the conclusion of the group phase.

Liu will play Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei after she finished Group C runner-up.

🥁 Knockout Stage Draw CONFIRMED for the Uncle Pop 2019 Women's #ITTFWorldCup! 🥁



Who do you predict will #LiftTheCup ❓ pic.twitter.com/lEe4sY5VZh — ITTF World (@ittfworld) October 18, 2019

Chen secured her place in the knockout stages by defeating Australia's Jian Fang Lay 11-9, 11-3, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8.

Lily Zhang of the United States saw off Puerto Rico's Adriana Diaz in a straight shootout for a spot in the last 16 from Group A.

Zhang proved too strong for her opponent, recording a 12-10, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 13-11 triumph to set up a meeting with Japan's Miu Hirano.

Bernadette Szocs of Romania, the highest-seeded player in the group stages, is also through after she beat Zhang and Diaz to top the group.

Szocs will face Singapore's Feng Tianwei in the next round.

The tournament continues tomorrow with the last 16 and quarter-final matches.