Britain's Matt Skelhon shot a world record to secure the mixed 50 metre rifle prone SH1 gold medal on the final day of the World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Sydney.

Skelhon amassed 251.4 points in the final to seal his second gold medal of the event at the Sydney International Shooting Centre.

The Beijing 2008 Paralympic gold medallist topped the podium ahead of Germany's Natascha Hiltrop, who scored 247.8 points.

There was double disappointment for Hiltrop as she saw her world record broken by Skelhon, who won the mixed 10 metre air rifle prone title on the opening day of the Championships.

Yuliya Chernoy of Israel took bronze on 225.6 points.

⚠️ SURPRISE ⚠️

P1 champion overcame the top names!

🥇Tomas Pesek 🇨🇿

🥈Sergey Malyshev 🇷🇺

🥉Manish Narwal 🇮🇳#sydney2019 #shootingparasport pic.twitter.com/hNws0FsbF0 — Shooting Para Sport (@ShootingPara) October 18, 2019

Tomas Pesek of the Czech Republic sprang a surprise as he clinched gold in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 competition.

The Czech outsider scored 237.1 to claim the world title, with Sergey Malyshev of Russia second on 233.6 points.

India's Manish Narwal did enough for bronze having scored 215.3.

Italy won the 10m air rifle standing mixed team SH2 crown with a world record total of 497.0 points.

Sweden were second on 495.5 and New Zealand earned bronze on 432.5 points.